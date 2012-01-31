Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.more>>
One man was shot Friday morning in the St. Claude neighborhood. According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the man was shot near the intersection of France and Urquhart streets. No further information is currently available.
Today we have seen more clouds and winds picking up from the south-southeast. We have seen a few fast moving stray showers and this will continue into the early evening.
Squatters are living inside New Orleans' Municipal Auditorium with generators to create makeshift apartments.
Photojournalist Jim Pennison takes a look at a fun, fried fish-filled Friday in Gentilly.
If your home was damaged by floodwaters last year, you will soon be able to apply for home repair grants offered through the State of Louisiana.
Mourners paid their last respects to a Gentilly mother and her two sons who were gunned down inside their home two weeks ago.
A Christmas classic song is being revamped into an animated movie.
The man accused of killing a Jefferson Parish Deputy is hoping a judge will throw out any statements he made during his arrest.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
The Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is offering assurances to an elderly Holy Cross woman that her water won't be cut off. But the lady says she believes the board owes her thousands of dollars.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Gentilly Terrace.
You might have to pay the highest ride sharing fees in the country every time you catch a ride from the airport. That's if a proposed ordinance is passed in Kenner.
A Hammond school will close for cleaning after an outbreak of norovirus sickened several students. Hammond Westside Montessori will be closed Friday and plans to reopen Monday, but that could change.
A Gretna couple bought a used vehicle and a week later, made a disturbing discovery. They reached out the FOX 8 Defenders, and after our calls, the car dealer offered the family options to remedy their concerns.
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack outside Britain's Parliament in London.
Visitors to New Orleans spent a record $7.41 billion dollars in 2016, that's a 5.1percent increase in visitor spending in 2015. 2016 also set a record for the number of visitors to the city.
New census estimates deliver mixed news about the population of the City of New Orleans.
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.
Police said 26-year-old Olivia Matte, of Covington, was speeding in a white Honda Fit when she rear-ended a red Ford Ranger. The impact pushed the pickup truck onto the bridge railing, and the vehicle rode the railing for more than 100 feet.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
March madness is here. Follow your team's progress on the official NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.
Take a trip down memory lane. Check out 50 throwback photos of New Orleans' Pontchartrain Beach.
Around 50 passengers were on the bus when the crash happened, and we're told only seven of them were able to walk away.
The flowers are blooming
The splendid sights of Mardi Gras Day 2017.
How did a Latimer man's body end up inside an unplugged deep freezer at the home he was renting? Why is his car missing? And where is the other person who once lived with him?
Many New Orleanians have fried fish on the brain during the Lenten season.
We're branching outside of the Lenten fish frys in search of some mouthwatering fried catfish.
Many New Orleanians have fried fish on the brain during the Lenten season.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
Several videos posted to Facebook show Murphy, a Goldendoodle, enjoying his medical cone as a convenient holster for pasta and popcorn.
A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.
Olympian Nancy Kerrigan is a contestant on the current season of Dancing with the Stars. Fellow figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi also competed on the TV show, and she sent Kerrigan a supportive tweet.
Cincinnati Zoo's beloved baby hippo is gaining weight steadily and starting to show more personality each day.
