  • UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    UPDATE: Brad issues statement about #JusticeForBradsWife vs. Cracker Barrel movement

    Friday, March 24 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-03-24 17:06:26 GMT
    Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.

  • Video: 'Cone of shame' less shameful when filled with food

    Video: 'Cone of shame' less shameful when filled with food

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:07:13 GMT
    Several videos posted to Facebook show Murphy, a Goldendoodle, enjoying his medical cone as a convenient holster for pasta and popcorn.

  • Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

    Woman nets new body parts from ID theft in FL

    Friday, March 24 2017 6:24 AM EDT2017-03-24 10:24:59 GMT
    A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and  liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card. 

