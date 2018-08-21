Terms of Service

If you make a purchase on our Services or on a third party website, platform, application, or service that you have accessed via our Services, the information obtained during your use of the Services or a third party's online store or service and the information that you give as part of the transaction, such as your credit card number and contact information, may be collected by the third party and/or us. You understand that any such information collected by us will be treated as described in our Privacy Policy. To read our Privacy Policy, scroll to the bottom of the page and click "Privacy Policy." A third party may have privacy and data collection practices that are different from ours. We have no responsibility or liability for these independent third party policies. For more information regarding a third party, its online store, its privacy policies, and/or any additional terms and conditions that may apply, visit that third party's site and click on its information links or contact the third party directly. You release us from any damages that you incur, and agree not to assert any claims against us, arising from your purchase, license and/or use of any products or services made available by third parties through the Services.