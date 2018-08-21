Zurik: $11 billion later, Louisiana’s incentives fail to deliver

"And I don't think, without exemptions, businesses are going to pick up and leave," Troxler says. "I mean, taxes are just one portion of a business's decision, obviously. Cost of goods, you know, raw materials and also, you know, fuel gas, natural gas, I mean. That's a big component of these industrial facilities. They've got to look at transportation, they've got to look at where their clients are located, you know, where they're shipping their materials, ease of shipping the materials, labor costs… there's a lot that comes into play other than taxes."