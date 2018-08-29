After Further Review: Saints send many signals with Bridgewater trade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So many layers with one deal.
Bold moves have become standard in the Sean Payton era for the Saints. Add the reported move to trade for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the list.
First, here’s the obvious: Bridgewater will be the backup quarterback in 2018. Tom Savage and Taysom Hill will not. We don’t know exactly how good Bridgewater is, but we can reasonably assume his talent surpasses Savage’s. Hill is just not ready.
But there’s more. By yielding a reported third round pick, the Saints the team won’t have a first or third round selection in 2019. We knew they were all in with the Marcus Davenport deal. With Bridgewater, it’s another reminder that it’s Super Bowl or bust in 2018.
But it’s the future implications that make this move even more intriguing. Drew Brees is under contract for one year after 2018, and it’s no secret the team needs to find his heir apparent.
Bridgewater was once considered a franchise quarterback before his devastating knee injury two off seasons ago. He’s looked good this preseason. And at 25-years-old, he still has ample time to become that once again. By making this move, the organization is sending strong signals that they believe he can be their next quarterback.
At the very least, the Saints have a quality starter at backup for 2018, something they have not had under Payton.
But if Bridgewater is who the Saints think he is, then they would have gotten their next face of the franchise for a third round pick. We’d all agree that’s an absolute steal.
Still, there are no guarantees. Though he did well this preseason, we won’t know how good Bridgewater really is until he plays in his next regular season which may not be until next season or beyond. Bridgewater is also on a one-year deal and compensation surrounding quarterbacks is never easy. Especially one with the unique set of circumstances surrounding Bridgewater.
Still, though, at some point the Saints were going to have to find ‘the guy’ behind the greatest player to ever put on the black and gold.
With one August trade, perhaps they may have done so.
