FFF: ‘Teddy Touchdown’ changes the future of the Saints QB room

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we look at the Saints future at the quarterback depth chart with Teddy Bridgewater now in the fold, break down the insecurity of Manchester United’s coach, and a trip to the Northshore for some decadent eats.
Football
First off, I think the Saints got a good deal on trading for Teddy Bridgewater if one thing happens, they re-sign him. ‘Teddy Touchdown’ is only on a 1-year deal, and the Saints traded a 3rd-rounder for him. If Bridgewater isn’t in the Black and Gold for 2019, the trade is a failure.
Now, if Bridgewater stays past 2018 in NOLA, the future of the QB spot looks pretty good for the Saints. Drew Brees is under contract through next season. Taysom Hill is still a project at quarterback, but with more seasoning could be a viable starter in the future. Bridgewater has already been a starter in the NFL, and he’s only 25 years old.
Recall, the Saints used a third-round pick on quarterback Garrett Grayson, and we know how that turned out.
Bridgewater suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee back in 2016 training camp. Yes, he has injury issues, but I’ll take Bridgewater over Tom Savage in the interim.
Going forward, Bridgewater and Hill learn from Brees, and come 2020 you might have two viable options at quarterback if Brees retires.
Fútbol
There’s no doubt about it, Manchester United is in deep trouble only three games into the English Premier League season. The Red Devils got embarrassed at home, 3-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur this past Monday.
It appears the players, and fans are getting tired of manager Jose Mourinho’s tactics. Now I’m starting to get tired of his rants. Anytime you dwell on the past to back up your credentials, you lost me.
How insecure Jose. It’s a what have you done for me lately league, and right now, Mourinho’s squad isn’t delivering.
Food
I enrolled at LSU way back in 1995. Not too far from my dorm, later my fraternity house, was The Chimes. Right at the gates of LSU, it was always one of my go-to spots.
I always got a solid meal, and always digged the atmosphere. From seafood, to po-boys, to beers on tap, I always left the spot happy.
Twenty-three years later, goodness I’m getting old, Chimes still delivers, this time at another location.
The Chimes in Covington is a massive restaurant, that can hold a good amount of patrons. The outside porch area is expansive, and is usually my preferred destination.
The food is still really tasty, and the menu has a ton of options. I got the fried bowtie pasta with shrimp and artichoke dip for an appetizer, and a BBQ shrimp po-boy for the main course. Truth be told, I only half of my sandwich.
It was sooooo decadent, I didn’t want the meal to end, so I took the other half home. Chimes all weekend, what more could you ask for.
