Juan’s World: Welcome to New Orleans, Teddy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World. I’m not the first nor will I be the last to welcome Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans.
Ever since the preseason began and Saints fans saw what the team had in backups Taysom Hill and Tom Savage, they’ve been calling on the front office to make a move. Today, they did and it’s one the fan base can be proud of.
It’s also one that could eventually bring sadness to those same fans because, in Bridgewater, the Saints finally have a guy that could replace the guy.
Drew Brees has 18 NFL years under his belt and is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks this league has ever seen.
Teddy Bridgewater’s career is just getting started. He’s only played two complete seasons, but those two years were very impressive as he threw for over 6,100 yards and 28 touchdowns.
But, what should make Saints fans stand up and take notice is how accurate Bridgewater has been since he’s been in the league. He’s completed nearly 65 percent of his throws. I know, I know...it’s not Drew Brees 70-percentile like, but Bridgewater’s no slouch when it comes to putting the ball where it needs to be when it needs to be there.
Bridgewater will never be able to replace all that Brees has brought to the Crescent City, but if he wins right away, he’ll become a household name quickly, just like Brees did. One more thing. Teddy’s current contract expires after this season, so the Saints have a decision to make. Keep him and get him ready to assume the role of starter once Brees is done, or drop him after the one-year rental and keep on looking for Brees' successor.
When it comes to finding the “next guy” under center, the Saints, for the first time since Sean Payton’s been here, are in a good place.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World...Excellent!!!
