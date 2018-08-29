Man kills himself after shooting 2 deputies at KS sheriff’s office

MANKATO, KS (KWCH/CNN) - Two deputies allegedly shot by a Kansas father of five, who later committed suicide, are expected to make full recoveries while the investigation continues.
According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 40-year-old Jason Whitson walked in to the Jewell County Sheriff’s office Tuesday morning and asked for a deputy.
When a deputy approached him, Whitson allegedly shot through a door into the dispatch center. His bullets hit two deputies, one in the neck and the other in the torso.
One of the deputies was airlifted to the hospital, had surgery, and is now recovering. The other deputy has been released from the hospital.
"Tragedy struck my office today,” Sheriff Don Jacobs said. “You always hear this won’t happen in a place like this, but it did.”
After the shooting, troopers spotted Whitson driving a minivan near the town of Glasco, KS. They say about half an hour later, he let an adult female and five children out of the van then continued driving.
Shortly thereafter, troopers used stop sticks, causing Whitson to lose control of the vehicle and spin off the road.
When authorities located the van, they found the suspect inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital but died.
The shaken community is left wondering what happened. Investigators have yet to release a motive for the shooting.
"Nobody saw this coming, so we'll be asking how could we have stopped this or prevented it or seen it,” said Whitson’s neighbor Thadd Hinkle. "I don't know about reason and I doubt that reason had much to do with it, but we all were shocked and surprised."
The KBI is investigating the incident.
