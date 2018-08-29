Undetonated mine found floating off the coast of Washington state

(RNN) - A decades-old military mine found covered in marine growth and rust was detonated Tuesday night without incident, according to KING.
City officials say there were no explosives in the mine, which was discovered in the afternoon in a body of water known as Puget Sound, just east of Brownsville Marina in Kitsap County.
It's unclear how the mine ended up in the area or how long it had been there. Navy officials are investigating, the Seattle Times reports.
A security zone that was put in place following the discovery of the mine was lifted shortly after its detonation.
According to the Associated Press, a naval base has a torpedo testing range a few miles south of the area.
