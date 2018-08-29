Saints Hall of Fame members impressed by team’s aggressive Bridgewater trade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints surprised the NFL Wednesday by trading a third-round pick for Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick.
At 25 years old, Bridgewater is presumed to be the heir apparent to 39-year-old Drew Brees. Former Saints linebacker and 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Swilling likes the prospect of planning for life without Brees.
“You’d like to see him play 10-15 more years, but it’s just not going to happen. So if you think about the future of the franchise and continuing to try to win championships, this is a great move bringing in Bridgewater.”
Fellow Saints Hall of Fame member and FOX 8 Saints Analyst Deuce McAllister sees a clear strategy in the move.
“It is a surprise in a sense, but in another sense, I don’t think it’s that much of a surprise when you go back and look. I think it’s going to be a comfort level and for them, also having a long-term vision. I think it’s probably more for a long-term vision than just this current season.”
Bridgewater signed with the Jets in March after spending his first four seasons in Minnesota. His one-year contract will expire in the offseason, but Swilling sees a long future in New Orleans.
“I see this as a very aggressive move but also as a great move, because now you have a guy who has played in the league, put up some numbers, but more importantly, he has time the next hopefully three or four years if Drew has that long to learn how to run the offense, watch a Hall of Famer play, and how he goes about working every day and leading this football team. It’s a great move.”
Moving forward, the Saints only own one pick in the first three rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, having traded their first-rounder to move up for Marcus Davenport. Parting ways with a third and receiving a sixth for Bridgewater seems about right to McAllister.
“You knew that was probably going to be the market for it. I’m somewhat surprised they traded a third because they don’t have a first, so now you’re talking about a two only. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make some more moves to try to accumulate some more picks, if possible.”
Pat Swilling will be providing analysis for the Saints' preseason Finale on FOX 8 on Thursday, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. Deuce McAllister will be with FOX 8 all fall, including Monday at 10:35 p.m.PM n the Black & Gold Review Show.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.