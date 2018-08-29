Saints reportedly trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater

By John Bennett | August 29, 2018 at 2:11 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 4:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints' final roster cuts received an injection of interest Wednesday afternoon as a report surfaced of the team trading for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Jets signed the 25-year-old in the spring to a one-year, $6 million deal. It is unknown what compensation the Saints sent to New York in the trade.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season with a severe knee injury suffered during training camp with the Vikings. He played in one game for Minnesota last year, throwing two passes, one of which was intercepted.

(David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Entering Thursday’s preseason finale, the Saints have four quarterbacks on the roster: Drew Brees, Tom Savage, Taysom Hill and J.T. Barrett.

