Saints sign WR Tanner McEvoy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton added another wide receiver to the roster competition Wednesday with the signing of Tanner McEvoy.
The former Wisconsin quarterback played the last two seasons as a wideout in Seattle, hauling in 14 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams, including a completed pass on a fake punt against the Saints in 2016.
During his Badgers career, he played 25 games at quarterback, including 2014 loss to LSU, before transitioning to safety as a senior in Madison.
It is unknown if he will play in the preseason finale Thursday against the Rams (6:30 PM on FOX 8) before the roster is cut down to 53 players Saturday.
