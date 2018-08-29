Saints sign WR Tanner McEvoy

Saints sign WR Tanner McEvoy
Saints WR Tanner McEvoy while playing quarterback at Wisconsin
By John Bennett | August 29, 2018 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 4:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton added another wide receiver to the roster competition Wednesday with the signing of Tanner McEvoy.

The former Wisconsin quarterback played the last two seasons as a wideout in Seattle, hauling in 14 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams, including a completed pass on a fake punt against the Saints in 2016.

(Garland Gillen, FOX 8)

During his Badgers career, he played 25 games at quarterback, including 2014 loss to LSU, before transitioning to safety as a senior in Madison.

It is unknown if he will play in the preseason finale Thursday against the Rams (6:30 PM on FOX 8) before the roster is cut down to 53 players Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.