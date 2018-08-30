Friends call John McCain hero, maverick at Arizona funeral

A Boeing C-32 military aircraft carrying the casket of Sen. John McCain takes off as member from the Arizona Army and Air National Guard stand on the tarmac to pay respects Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix. McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday before a memorial service at the National Cathedral on Saturday and then being buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)