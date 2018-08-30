CDC says spread of STDs at all time high

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the spread of sexually transmitted diseases is at an all time high.
The CDC says there were nearly 2.3 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis diagnosed in the U.S. last year. The agency adds those numbers surpassed the previous record in 2016.
Infectious disease doctors at Crescent Care in New Orleans say the city has some of the highest rates of STD’s in the country.
“Specifically syphilis, we are the number one city in the country for syphilis and we are very high for gonorrhea and chlamydia,” said Crescent Care physician, Jason Halperin, M.D.
The State Health Department says a lot of work needs to be done in Louisiana to fight the problem.
“In 2016, we were second among states for chlamydia, second among states for gonorrhea and first for primary and secondary syphilis cases,” said Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH, with the Louisiana Department of Health. “We need to get to a place in this state where we are comfortable empowering people to get tested, were comfortable with the idea of promoting safe sex practices.”
The CDC and local health officials are also concerned about antibiotic resistant gonorrhea.
“Developing a new antibiotic takes a long time and gonorrhea is tricky. We’ve seen it for years now, it just starts to mutate and mutate and it’s smarter than us and ahead of us at every step of the game and if we don’t have treatment for it we’re going to have a big problem,” said Crescent Care Chief Medical Officer, Nick Van Sickels, M.D.
The CDC says a number of factors may be contributing to the rise in STD’s including poverty, stigma, discrimination and drug use. The CDC encourages health care providers to make STD screening and timely treatment a standard part of medical care.
