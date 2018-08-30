Coast Guard searching for barge worker who fell in river near Geismar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coast Guard crews are searching by air and boat Thursday to find a worker who fell off a barge.
According to the Coast Guard, the worker fell into the Mississippi River from a barge near Geismar in Ascension Parish.
The accident happened Thursday morning.
“The Coast Guard got a report of an African American male wearing an orange work vest,” said petty officer Travis Magee. “He fell into the Mississippi River at approximately mile marker 183.”
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew
- Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department
Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at (800) 874-2153.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.