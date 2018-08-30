Governor Edwards, others attend ribbon-cutting for Delgado’s new west bank site

AVONDALE, LA (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards joined Jefferson Parish officials and some higher education leaders for a ribbon cutting for Delgado Community College’s River City campus and Advanced Manufacturing Center located in Avondale.
The facility will provide technical, academic, credit and non-credit programs.
Governor Edwards said it's a $27 million dollar investment that includes state, federal and some local dollars.
"To invest in our people this way bodes well for our future because we're creating the educated, skilled, trained workers that need to inspire confidence in individuals who are making investment decisions not just in Louisiana, or in the United States, but around the world to come to Louisiana," said the governor.
The River City location is located on a sprawling piece of land that includes Jefferson Parish’s economic development entity,
