Heavy Rain This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another day of passing storms is expected on Friday and some them will contain heavy downpours. A strong tropical wave will approach the coast over the weekend bringing widespread rain and storms. Some rain will be heavy and there will be the possibility of localized flooding in some areas.
It will turn not as stormy on Monday and Tuesday of next week but it’s likely to be temporary. Another tropical wave is expected to cross our area bringing more widespread rain and storms by the middle and end of next week. This particular wave will need to be watched for possible tropical development in the Gulf.
