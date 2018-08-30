Lee Zurik Investigation: Walter Reed won’t run for re-election as DA

"If Mr. Reed is doing this consulting work and legal work as a private attorney, how can he staff it in his absence with an assistant district attorney that he is paying a salary for?" asked Goyeneche. "So you may be dealing with a situation akin to Peter Galvan, where Peter Galvan as the coroner was collecting fees for himself personally and, instead of him providing medical services, he had one of his coroner's office employees, going and doing the work that he was being paid to do."