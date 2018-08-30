‘Louisiana Purchased’ probe wins IRE Award

"'Louisiana Purchased' – a comprehensive investigation into the big business of the state's campaign financing -- exposed illegal activities, questionable practices and toothless ethics enforcement," write the judges in their award comments. "The reporting team uncovered volumes of data from campaign finance records that show direct influence peddling going on across the state. In the wake of the series, state lawmakers passed five campaign finance reform laws, 10 politicians returned money to taxpayers, state and federal authorities launched investigations, and politicians returned more than $300,000 in illegal contributions."