LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton ‘thankful’ to be playing this season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kristian Fulton committed to LSU with much fanfare, but that excitement turned quickly after one season in Baton Rouge. The NCAA ruled Fulton ineligible for two seasons after he attempted to use a substitute urine sample during a February 2017 drug test. 18 months later, the NCAA took a year off the suspension, after numerous letters and appeals by the school.
“I can’t even explain the feeling. I’m so thankful for them. It’s the reason why I chose LSU. Because I knew the type of people I would be dealing with when I came to this institution. I’m really not surprised they fought for me so hard. Which I’m very thankful for,” said Kristian Fulton.
Throughout the suspension, Fulton still suited up for the Tigers in practice. Now, all that hard work will be on full display this Sunday.
“They watched him go through all this, but he never blinked. Knowing Kristian his demeanor never changed He comes to work the same way. He’s not boastful sticking out his chest, nothing like that. He goes to work, with a workmanlike attitude. I’ve got to praise his mother and father for the way they raised him. A tremendous young man. He was well-coached at Rummel High School. He knows how to face adversity. It’s going to be a big deal for him, but he’s not going to show it. Obviously that’s going to go away after the first play. You got to be able to perform,” said Ed Orgeron.
Fulton is listed on the roster as a junior. He only played in three games in 2016, all in mop up duty.
