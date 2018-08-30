LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton ‘thankful’ to be playing this season

“They watched him go through all this, but he never blinked. Knowing Kristian his demeanor never changed He comes to work the same way. He’s not boastful sticking out his chest, nothing like that. He goes to work, with a workmanlike attitude. I’ve got to praise his mother and father for the way they raised him. A tremendous young man. He was well-coached at Rummel High School. He knows how to face adversity. It’s going to be a big deal for him, but he’s not going to show it. Obviously that’s going to go away after the first play. You got to be able to perform,” said Ed Orgeron.