Man indicted for multiple rapes, sex crimes, kidnapping

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man accused of rape and sex crimes against four women has been indicted, according to the district attorney.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said the crimes happened during a six-month span in 2017-2018.
Jordan Wilson, 23, was charged with first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, second-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, first-degree robbery and misdemeanor sexual battery in the six-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury, according to the report.
Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman increased Wilson's $266,000 bond to $601,000 after the indictment was read.
Attacker DNA samples recovered from three victims were linked to Wilson’s genetic profile stored in the federal Combined DNA Index System database, thus identifying him as the suspect in three sexual assaults reported in late 2017, according to the district attorney.
Wilson created a fourth case when he groped the breasts of a female Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy after being booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on the other allegations on March 31, 2018, according to the report.
Wilson is charged with:
- Attempted first-degree rape of a 23-year-old woman on Sept. 20, 2017. The homeless victim said she met Wilson at a bus stop and accepted his invitation to sleep at his apartment in the 2300 block of Broad Street. She said she awoke to find Wilson on top of her and that he choked her with both hands and threatened to kill her if she fought him. She told police she relented out of fear for her life but that Wilson was unsuccessful in his attempts to penetrate her. The attack ended when police knocked on the door. This charge initially was refused in November 2017 after the victim could not be located, but she has subsequently been found. The Louisiana State Police crime lab determined DNA recovered from a used condom found at the scene matched a genetic profile of Wilson stored in the CODIS database.
- Second-degree rape of a 24-year-old woman on Nov. 19, 2017. The woman, who lives in a different apartment in Wilson’s complex, reported to police that a man whose name she could not recall had raped her. The Louisiana State Police crime lab determined that a swab of the woman’s neck matched a DNA profile from Wilson stored in the CODIS database.
- First-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping and first-degree robbery of a 40-year-old woman on Dec. 4, 2017. The victim told police she was approached by two unknown men near the intersection of Kerlerec and North Johnson streets in the Seventh Ward between 3 and 4 a.m. She said both men struck her and took her purse, cash and cellphone, then one of the men dragged her into a nearby yard and raped her under threat of killing her with a blade. The Louisiana State Police crime lab determined that DNA recovered from the genital swab of the woman’s rape kit linked to Wilson’s sample stored in the CODIS database.
- Misdemeanor sexual battery against an OPSO deputy sheriff inside the Orleans Justice Center on March 31, 2018.
Wilson would face a mandatory life prison term if proven guilty as charged.
Assistant District Attorney Payal Patel presented the case to the grand jury.
