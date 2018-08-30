Suspect who sent threats to teacher at Pontchatoula school in custody, text messages released

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Chad Milton was arrested after a domestic incident between him and his estranged wife who is an employee at Martha Vinyard Elementary School in Ponchatoula.
Milton arrived at the school at approximately 7:45 a.m. to speak to his estranged wife who currently has a protective order against him. When she refused to speak to him, Milton ran his truck into her vehicle in the school’s parking lot and fled the location.
After leaving the school, the suspect began sending disturbing text messages to the victim. One of the messages included a picture of an assault rifle.
School officials immediately contacted the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office about the incident. Sheriff Daniel Edwards immediately requested the assistance of Louisiana State Police, Louisiana State Police DPS, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and U.S. Customs. Once law enforcement arrived, the school as well as nearby Ponchatoula High School was placed on lock-down.
Law enforcement agencies began a search for Milton. Detectives reached out to Milton’s family who told them that he has returned to his property and picked up some weapons. TPSO detectives asked the family if they could contact Milton and urge him to turn himself in.
Milton later contacted a TPSO detective and stated that he did not want to run anymore. Milton gave the detective his location where he was arrested without incident.
Both of Milton’s vehicles were located and taken as evidence.
Milton will be charged with violation of a protective order, terrorizing and hit and run.
