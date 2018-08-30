NOPD searching for missing man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a missing man.
On Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. Ben Hayward told his daughter that he was going to the store to get cigarettes. S
His daughter said she saw her father walk away from the residence. He has not been seen or heard from since that time.
Hayward was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue striped shirt, blue jeans, gray slip on shoes, and a black New Orleans Saints cap and was using a silver walker. The reporting person stated that her father use to frequent the intersection of N. Galvez and Piety streets.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ben Hayward is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.