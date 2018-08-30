Southern Decadence quenches thirst during Summer lull

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southern Decadence is expected to draw in thousands of people as the annual Labor Day weekend event attracts men and women from the LGBTQ community.
“Southern decadence is hard to define, some people say they don't know how to describe it but it'll change your life,” Frank Perez, one of this year’s Grand Marshals, said. “In a nutshell it's 250 to 300,000 gay men coming into the city to party and have a good time.”
The event is a major party that culminates with a parade on Sunday. Perez said the entire celebration began as a backyard party with a small parade, but now it’s grown well beyond that.
“It's outgrown the backyard and it's outgrown the parade so there are over 400 events at various bars and locations all throughout the city over the weekend,” Perez said.
For shop owners it’s a great opportunity for business as thousands of people flock into the city during what is normally a Summer lull.
“It helps us survive especially if you’re on Bourbon Street because you go through a lot slow periods on Bourbon Street, people come in for Decadence and they think it’s like this year round when it's really not,” Joseph Duffy, who runs Bourbon Pride on Bourbon Street, said.
The main events typically take place on Bourbon Street.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.