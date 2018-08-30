Zurik: Is jet-setting Jindal illegally funding a presidential campaign?

Louisiana's campaign laws are vague. Jindal's campaign team thinks the laws, as written, give them leeway in how they spend the money.



Teepell pointed out a part of the law that states “a campaign may spend its excess campaign funds 'in support of or in opposition to a proposition, political party, or candidacy of any person.'”



Many candidates we have talked with think “excess” funds relate to funds leftover after you leave office. Jindal's campaign is applying that to his time in office, and they say that allows them to spend money on these trips and speeches.



Notably, much of Jindal's travel last year was for the Republican Governor's Association. Jindal served as RGA chairman until New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took over in Nov. 2013. If Teepell's interpretation is correct, Jindal's travel for those events would likely be legal under the law.



“Governor Jindal is a young man,” Teepell continues. “He has said that he won't run for Congress or Senate. But he has not closed the door on running for Governor again at some point in the future.”



Jindal himself addressed questions about his political aspirations this way, on Oct. 21: “If I were to stay in politics it would involve the 2016 running for president. There¹s no other elective office I would seek.”



