Buckingham Palace honors Aretha with ‘Respect’ at changing of guard

LONDON (RNN) - The queen’s residence celebrated the Queen of Soul on Friday.
The Band of the Welsh Guards paid tribute to Aretha Franklin during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. The official Twitter account for the British Army in London shared video of the performance of "Respect."
Friends, family and fans poured out to show their love again Friday in Detroit and pay their respect to Franklin. A public viewing at Greater Grace Temple capped a week's worth of memorials for the music icon before she is laid to rest.
Franklin died Aug. 16 at the age of 76.
