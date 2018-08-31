City council waits for traffic camera update

"We have to figure out one, safety. We have to make sure cameras exist where needed. Two, make sure we protect the kids within the school zones. Three, look at the individual cameras across-the-board make a decision on those and then figure out what hole that will be left that we will have to cure. If there is revenue, clearly, we are still looking at the data and, as I said, we have to figure out one, safety. We have to make sure cameras exist where needed. Two, make sure we protect the kids within the school zones. Three, look at the individual cameras across the board make a decision on those and then figure out what hole that will be left that we will have to cure. If there is revenue, clearly, no longer in place, we have to figure out how we pay for that through the existing budget," explained New Orleans Director of Finance Norman White.