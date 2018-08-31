City council waits for traffic camera update

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans council members were hoping for a comprehensive update on the city’s traffic camera system, including safety, revenue and the project’s future. This, as the mayor looks to keep her campaign promise to get rid of the cameras.
Council members announced at the beginning of the agenda item, administrators weren’t ready to talk policy. But they did get a briefing about the amount of revenue the cameras are pulling in. It turns out, almost all the money made comes from school zone cameras, the ones the mayor wants to try to keep. Yet, city council members were under a different impression, based on the figures they received in July. The new numbers show the city would be down $7.1 million dollars if it kept only school zone speed cameras in place. Citations sent out for violations during and after school hours amount to more than $18 million.
Yet, city leaders still don't know whether the cameras will stay. The director of finance says they're still looking at the data.
"We have to figure out one, safety. We have to make sure cameras exist where needed. Two, make sure we protect the kids within the school zones. Three, look at the individual cameras across-the-board make a decision on those and then figure out what hole that will be left that we will have to cure. If there is revenue, clearly, we are still looking at the data and, as I said, we have to figure out one, safety. We have to make sure cameras exist where needed. Two, make sure we protect the kids within the school zones. Three, look at the individual cameras across the board make a decision on those and then figure out what hole that will be left that we will have to cure. If there is revenue, clearly, no longer in place, we have to figure out how we pay for that through the existing budget," explained New Orleans Director of Finance Norman White.
The city could also pay a fee if they cancel the program, altogether. It could cost up to $10 million.
Council members are set to receive the comprehensive update they were hoping for September 27.
