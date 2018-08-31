FOX 8 Football Friday game of the week preview: Destrehan visits Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Week one of FOX 8 Football Friday, and we have two Class 5A squads meeting with a lot of postseason expectations entering the 2018 season. Destrehan, a powerhouse program, and Slidell, the favorite to win district 6-5A.
“We’re glad to play them here at home. We’ve played there the last two years, and we want to get them here in Slidell at McGinty Stadium. A lot of respect between the two schools. Coach Ro and I have known each other, many, many years. This is a November, December type of game early to evaluate your program, and what you have to work on,” said Slidell Head Coach Larry Favre.
“Looking at the schedule, we knew this was going to be a tough situation. I know Larry Favre, and Larry Favre has done a great job wherever he’s been. I knew there was going to be a process. I knew he was eventually going to get his team where they are. They’re the No. 1 rated team on the Northshore,” said Destrehan Head Coach Stephen Robicheaux.
Both squads possess a ton of firepower on offense. The Wildcats call on veteran QB J.R. Blood, and the Tigers have their own leader behind center, Jacob Guidry.
“You got that senior quarterback, played last year as a junior the whole year. Played five games as a sophomore when Kohen Granier got hurt. He’s got enough experience, he’s good. He’s been in that offense for four years. He really has a good grasp of it. Coach Borne, the offensive coordinator, has done a terrific job of setting up what he does well. He just has to be in a situation. he don’t have to win the games this year. When you have someone like John Emery in the backfield, and Kyle Edwards behind him, who’s going to be an SEC back also,” said Robicheaux.
“Well Jacob Guidry is our returning starting quarterback. He’s just off to a fantastic start. He’s had a great summer. He’s going to have to play well. Our offense is going to have to match theirs. They’re Power 5 at almost every skill position on offense,” said Favre.
The last time the Tigers won a district title, was way back in 2003.
