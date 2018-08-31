Gov. Edwards, others confident about latest revitalization proposal for Avondale Shipyards

AVONDALE, LA (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards expressed strong optimism Thursday that the latest effort to bring jobs to the old Avondale Shipyards site will be successful.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, the once vibrant site sits idle along the Mississippi River, but that could finally change.
"I believe over the next few weeks we have a great chance to put Avondale back in commerce. It’s one of those projects that’s going to be staged out in phases, but we should be able to see the first phase pretty quickly. Now we’re not there yet,” said the governor.
Edwards shared the positive news during a stop in the Avondale area to celebrate the opening of Delgado Community college’s River City Campus which will provide manufacturing and other training.
"It will not be shipbuilding. It would be multi-purpose, different things in logistics. You would have warehouses, distribution centers and there is an operation like this for example in Baltimore, Maryland. The same company developed an old site there, re-purposed an old site I just say and that’s what they are intending to do here,” said Gov. Edwards.
It would be a joint venture involving Hilco and T. Parker Host, Inc. The companies redeveloped and old steel mill in Maryland which is now called Trade Point Atlantic.
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said his administration is working to make sure the latest redevelopment plan for Avondale becomes reality.
"Any hurdles that have been thrown at the group that is looking to purchase Avondale, Hilco and Host, we’ve made sure that we’ve worked to try to get those hurdles knocked down whether it’s been with the Corps, the levee districts, even with the parish where we have some roadways that we could possibly give up to make this go through,” said Yenni.
But the governor stressed that it is not a done deal until it is.
"I don’t want to get too far ahead of where we are, but we have some issues related to rail access, making sure that we’re working with the Corps of Engineers to satisfy concerns and requirements that they have. But we’re deep into discussions with individuals who have the dollars to invest and we’re very, very close and I think we’re going to be able to make it happen,” said the governor.
Yenni said the redevelopment could be create 2,500 direct jobs. Spin-off employment could be more than twice that amount.
"My administration has brought all the right players to the table,” said Yenni.
The shipyard shut down in 2014 and over the years there have other attempts to revitalize Avondale and create new jobs for this area.
"It’s very important and I’m cautiously optimistic and I think we’re closer than we’ve ever been to make this happen,” said Yenni. "I believe that it’s going to happen, we just have to get it across the goal line,” said the governor.
