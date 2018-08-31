Hit-and-run accident leads to drug, handgun charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Following a hit and run traffic accident on Aug. 25 in Meraux, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested four men, two from Orleans Parish and two from Jefferson Parish, for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Deputies recovered four handguns, including one which was reported stolen, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
- Kevin Austin, 23, of the 100 block of Helen Drive in Avondale, was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of Tramadol, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run driving, and open container.
- Lance Stevens, 22, of the 1200 block of Milton Street in New Orleans, was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of Tramadol, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container.
- Keenan Conley, 22, of the 1500 block of Spanish Drive in Harvey, was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of Tramadol, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container.
- Leonard Lacoste, 20, of the 4600 block of Sandalwood Street in New Orleans, was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of Tramadol, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container.
On Aug. 25 shortly after 8 p.m., Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies with the Field Operations Bureau responded to a call about a hit and run traffic accident that occured in the 3800 block of East Judge Perez Drive in Meraux.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they met with the victim who stated a vehicle had struck the front driver’s side of their vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Based on the victim’s description of the vehicle, deputies canvassed the area and were able to quickly locate the vehicle nearby.
After conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. Following a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered marijuana, Tramadol, plastic baggies, and a digital scale.
Sheriff Pohlmann said deputies also recovered several rounds of ammunition and four handguns, one of which was listed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office as stolen.
All three subjects were transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked. Austin, Conley and Lacoste are each being held on a $50,000 bond; Stevens’ bond is $72,500.
A criminal history check was conducted on all four subjects. Stevens is wanted on two outstanding warrants out of St. Bernard Parish, and an outstanding fugitive warrant out of Jefferson Parish, and he also has a probation hold. Austin and Conley, both on parole for previous convictions out of Jefferson Parish, both have parole holds.
