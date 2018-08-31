Jambi the oragutan moves to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -All his bags are packed, he’s ready to go: Hannover Zoo’s orangutan male Jambi will soon be leaving for Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Today, the zoo team said goodbye to the beloved orangutan and surprised him with a yummy rice cake, decorated with the letters NEW ORLEANS, written in grapes. Since palms are one of the several stunning features in Jambi’s new place, the cake was presented on palm leaves.