Local man remembers Senator McCain as a true hero

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “He was a true American. He’s someone to live up to and try to follow in his footsteps,” says David Scheuermann.
Scheuermann says he’ll never forget what Senator John McCain did for his family 10 years ago.
“We had just gone through Katrina three years previously, and Gustav looked like it was going to be a pretty big hurricane, so we made plans to evacuate and this time, we were going to evacuate to Atlanta,” says Scheuermann.
Scheuermann packed up his whole family, including his 88-year-old mother, Marguerite.
They, like thousands of others, got on the road to evacuate.
“The traffic was bumper to bumper. We were going up Highway 59, and after about six hours, we decided to stop at the rest stop. As soon as my mother got out of the van, she said she couldn’t breathe and basically passed out,” Scheuermann.
They immediately called 911 and Scheuermann’s mother was brought by ambulance to a hospital in Brookhaven Mississippi, where she passed away of congestive heart failure.
“It was like being in a war. We had to abandon her body at the hospital and proceed on to Atlanta because that’s where we had made hotel reservations,” says Scheuermann.
After a couple of night’s in Atlanta, the Scheuermann family headed back home to Kenner and they immediately started preparations to bury his mom.
That’s when they realized her insurance police was only worth $2500 and it wasn’t nearly enough.
“So, I was getting pretty desperate then because time was going on with my mother’s body, so I reached out to my brothers in arms, John McCain,” says Scheuermann.
On September 5, 2008, Scheuermann received a letter from Senator John McCain, and he says his prayers were answered.
“He was able to get FEMA involved and arranged for the transportation to get my mother’s body back to New Orleans and since this happened during hurricane evacuation they also covered her funeral costs,” says Scheuermann.
Scheuermann say at the time he felt compelled to reach out to Senator McCain.
“I’m a former Naval officer, navy pilot, just a brother in arms type thing and when I reached out to the office I told them who I was and that I needed his help,” says Scheuermann.
On this day 10 years ago, Scheuermann lost his mother. Now, as hundreds says good-bye to Senator McCain, Scheuermann vows to never forget.
“It’s a day that affects me a lot, not just because of my mother, but because John McCain helped me. I’m grateful to him forever. He was better than a good person. He was a great person. He was a true American hero,” says Scheuermann.
