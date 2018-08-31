Man accused in fatal stabbing at McDonalds not competent for trial, judge says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A judge ruled that a man accused in a fatal stabbing at a Downtown McDonalds is not competent to stand trial.
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Danny Jackson, 57, is accused of stabbing two people inside the restaurant on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal.
An 18-year-old died.
Another man was stabbed in the chest, but survived.
A forensic psychologist told the judge he believes Jackson has Schizophrenia, and could be competent if he resumes taking medication.
