Mayor, tourism commission unveil Tricentennial stories to public

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mayor of New Orleans and the Tourism Marketing Coporation president will be unveiling a Tricentennial project to the public Friday.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation President and CEO Mark Romig, community leaders and tourism partners to unveil several of the New Orleans Tricentennial audio stories curated by StoryCorps from New Orleanians.
Those stories include Ella Brennan, Arthur “Mr. Okra” Robinson and Janice Romig, among others.
They will also announce plans to make all of the stories readily available to all New Orleans residents as well as citizens throughout the U.S.
The news conference is bein gheld at the New Orleans Public Library on Loyola Avenue at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.