New Orleans Police investigating double murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double murder. It happened Thursday night in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street.
Tyronne Cannon says he was friends with the victims.
“It shocked the neighborhood to see that because they don’t bother nobody. Just come home from work and sit on this porch, man. I was just in complete shock, I’m at a loss for words,” said Cannon.
Cannon tells us the two victims were cousins.
“They’re real good, real good,” said Cannon. “It’s unbelievable. Been around here all my life you know, ain’t never saw nothing like this here,” said Cannon.
Investigators say initial reports show the two men were shot. We spoke with a man who we are not identifying who tells us he found the victims.
“The door was open, they don’t normally leave their door open and so when I walked in the gate you could see the first victim hanging half way out the door,” he said. “When I went in there by the door one of them was laying in the front in the living room by the door and the other was in the back.”
If you have any information about the double murder you are asked to call Crimestoppers. That number is (504) 822-1111. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a reward.
