NOPD searching for missing man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Shaun Young was reported missing from the 2100 block of Magnolia Street.
The reporting person told police that Young was last seen at about 5:50 a.m.
Young was last seen wearing a lime green traffic vest and blue pants and driving a 2016 white Dodge Charger with Louisiana license plate 832BBM.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaun Young is asked to contact Sixth District Detectives at 504-658-6060.
