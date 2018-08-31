NOPD searching for missing man

NOPD searching for missing man
NOPD is searching for Shaun young.
By Erin Lowrey | August 31, 2018 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 11:54 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Shaun Young was reported missing from the 2100 block of Magnolia Street.

The reporting person told police that Young was last seen at about 5:50 a.m.

Young was last seen wearing a lime green traffic vest and blue pants and driving a 2016 white Dodge Charger with Louisiana license plate 832BBM.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaun Young is asked to contact Sixth District Detectives at 504-658-6060.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.