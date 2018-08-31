Saints begin roster cuts, waive Hau’Oli Kikaha

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have said goodbye to a former second round pick. The team released Hau’Oli Kikaha on Friday. The move is not a complete surprise as Kikaha struggled to find a position bouncing from defensive end to strong side linebacker. He also battled injuries throughout his career with the Saints.
The Saints selected Kikaha in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Washington. During his rookie season, he finished with 53 tackles and four sacks. Kikaha missed the entire 2016 with his third torn ACL (he suffered two in college). When he return in 2017 he played in 12 games and finished with four sacks.
