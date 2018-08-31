Senate confirms new U.S. Attorney

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Within the next 10 days New Orleans will have a new U.S. Attorney.
The Senate has confirmed the nomination of veteran prosecutor Peter Strasser and local crime watchdogs praise the selection.
If all goes as planned, there will be a new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District next week and he’s a familiar face.
“Is Peter a strong choice? Absolutely,” says former U.S. Attorney Jim Letten,
The U.S, Senate has confirmed Peter Strasser to be the next U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Louisiana. It is a district which covers 13 parishes in and around New Orleans, and anti-crime activists welcome the news.
“That office has not had a leader for a long time,” says Rafael Goyaneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.
Strasser is a veteran prosecutor who first joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office 36 years ago and was part of the prosecution team which convicted former governor Edwin Edwards in the late 90s. It was a prosecution team headed up by former U.S. Attorney Jim Letten who has known Strasser for nearly 40 years.
“Peter is someone I picked and was part of, what I thought, was the greatest team ever,” says Letten.
Strasser will succeed Duane Evans who was an interim appointment for the past 17 months and is expected to take the office in a new direction.
“The presidential appointment is significant in bringing the gravitas to get things done,” says Letten.
Strasser’s confirmation comes after local attorney Kyle Schonekas was considered and early candidate until Schonekas' name was withdrawn. Schonekas tells FOX 8 that, “Since it’s not me, I’m glad Peter Strasser got the job. He’s an excellent lawyer who was integrity and I think will be fair.”
“Since he left that office, he has been working as a defense attorney so he hasn’t lost touch with what is happening in that office,” says Goyaneche.
The head of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says Strasser will be a good fit in an office vital to the local fight against corruption since he’s already worked with many of his assistant U.S. Attorneys, lawyers and investigators.
“I think with this appointment of Peter Strasser roadblocks will be removed and we will start to see cases emerge.”
Strasser says he can’t comment on the confirmation until he’s sworn in as U.S. Attorney, something which will likely happen in a matter of days.
Strasser was also part of the prosecution team which brought former Jefferson Parish Councilman Bob Evans to trial in the mid-90s. He is a partner in the Chaffe McCall Law Firm but has been on leave for several months to avoid potential conflicts.
