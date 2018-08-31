Shelby: Passing storms expected

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Passing showers and storms are expected again today. There will be a few heavy downpours that could lead to localized street flooding.
Over the weekend, a strong tropical wave will approach the coast bringing more widespread rain and storms. Again, some rain will be heavy and there will be the possibility of isolated flooding in some areas.
Fewer storms are expected on Labor Day and Tuesday, but don’t count on a total dry out. Another tropical wave is expected to cross our area by the middle of the week bringing yet another uptick in storms. This particular wave will need to be watched for possible tropical development in the Gulf.
