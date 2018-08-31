Silver alert issued for 76-year-old MS woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Margaret Ann Blanks of Brandon.
She is described as a white female five feet, two inches tall weighing 95 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen August 25 in the 900 block of College Street in Brandon. She may be driving a 2013 white Ford Fusion bearing Mississippi disabled license plate DB A6331. Family members say she suffers from medical conditions that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Margaret Ann Blanks contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.
