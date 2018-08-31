Some Raceland residents under boil water advisory

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Raceland residents woke up Friday to a boil water advisory.
The Lafourche Parish Water District said a mainline leak forced the advisory.
All customers from the LaFourche Crossing South to the North Raceland Water tank along LA Highway 1 and LA Highway 308 are affected.
Those who live in the St. Charles community including Lefort By-Pass Road, St Charles By-Pass Road, Burma Road, and Bayou Blue By-Pass road are also under the advisory.
Those in the Upper Bayou Blue Community from Bayou Bend Drive North to the Bayou Blue By-Pass Road should boil water as well.
