Some Raceland residents under boil water advisory

Some Raceland residents under boil water advisory
The Lafourche Parish Water District said a mainline leak forced the advisory.
By Erin Lowrey | August 31, 2018 at 5:32 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 5:32 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Raceland residents woke up Friday to a boil water advisory.

The Lafourche Parish Water District said a mainline leak forced the advisory.

All customers from the LaFourche Crossing South to the North Raceland Water tank along LA Highway 1 and LA Highway 308 are affected.

Those who live in the St. Charles community including Lefort By-Pass Road, St Charles By-Pass Road, Burma Road, and Bayou Blue By-Pass road are also under the advisory.

Those in the Upper Bayou Blue Community from Bayou Bend Drive North to the Bayou Blue By-Pass Road should boil water as well.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.