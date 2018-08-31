Tulane falls in OT to Wake Forest, 23-17

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A career-high 189 yards receiving by Belle Chasse alum Terren Encalade wasn't enough firepower to stop Wake Forest from escaping with an overtime victory at Yulman Stadium. One-yard run from Cade Carney in the extra period, gave Wake Forest a 23-17 triumph over Tulane (0-1).
Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks had 281 total yards passing, and Banks and Encalade tied for the team lead in rushing with 38 yards. Banks found Encalade for TD's from 52 and 74 yards out.
Tulane is back in action next weekend against Nicholls State. The game kicks at 7 p.m. at Yulman Stadium.
