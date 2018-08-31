Two men shot to death in Florida neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the Florida neighborhood.
Police reported the shooting around 11 p.m.
NOPD responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were later pronounced dead.
The names of the victims have not been released.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
