Want $11,000 from KFC? Well, what do you think of the name Harland?

(RNN) – Be honest, do you know Colonel Sanders’ first name?
Turns out, it’s Harland. And KFC wants a whole new generation of babies bearing the name.
The fast food chain will give $11,000 - for the 11 herbs and spices in KFC's secret recipe - to one Harland born on Sept. 9. The Colonel was born Sept. 9, 1890, and KFC will be using the giveaway to mark his 128th birthday.
“It’s a great name for your baby,” KFC tweeted. “Just say it out loud. Harland.”
The company tweeted this week that the money is intended to go toward college. Though, with 18 years of inflation and depending on where your kid goes, that might only be good for books.
If you decide to go with it, you’ll at least help your child stand out. Harland, according to babycenter.com, is the 6,235th most popular baby boy name this year.
The Atlantic did some research and found that the name hasn’t appeared in the top 1,000 baby boy names in about 70 years.
“Even though vintage names are making a comeback, our iconic founder’s name was dwindling in popularity, and we couldn’t just stand idly by and let that happen,” KFC’s chief marketing officer, Andrea Zahumensky, said in a statement announcing the promotion.
The most notable modern Harland might be Canadian character actor Harland Williams, who appeared in 1998’s “Half Baked” and 2006’s “Employee of the Month.”
If you’re feeling inspired by the name, you’ll be able to enter at www.kfc.com/babyharland.
