McCain salute: One of nation's 'bravest souls' in war, peace

Friday's ceremony and public viewing was the midpoint of McCain's five-day cross-country funeral procession from Arizona, where he and wife Cindy raised their family, through the Capitol where he worked for more than 35 years, to the U.S. Naval Academy cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland — "back where it began," as he wrote in his recent memoir, "The Restless Wave." On Saturday, the procession will pause by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the way to a formal funeral service at Washington National Cathedral.