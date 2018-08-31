A Wet Holiday Weekend Ahead

A wet holiday weekend is ahead as Gulf moisture will continue to invade the area. A couple of tropical waves will move through the area from now through next Wednesday.
While we are expecting a lot of rain, we will see several dry hours between downpours. If there is any silver lining, the temperatures will be held into the 80s as clouds and rain will not allow hot temperatures to build.
In the tropics close to home, as of now there is no development expected over the next few days.
One of the Gulf waves that approaches mid-next week has a very slim possibility of development. We have plenty of time to watch.
