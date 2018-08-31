Woman tries to rob man who denies her $5,000 for exorcism, police say

FARMERSVILLE, CA (RNN) – A California woman was arrested after police said she assaulted a man who refused to give her money for an exorcism.
Tulare County deputies were called to a home where a victim told them Bertha Ocejo, 56, came to ask him for $5,000 to go to Mexico to have an exorcism. When the man declined, Ocejo became angry and pulled the victim’s colostomy bag, hit him with her hands and then tried to hit him with an iron.
Ocejo then broke windows in the man’s house, police said.
She ran away when deputies arrived on scene but was later arrested.
Ocejo is charged with second degree robbery, assault of a deadly weapon and cruelty to the elderly. She is also charged with making criminal threats.
