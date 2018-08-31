Zurik: Facing seven ‘Medical Waste’ suits, insurers remain silent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Seven lawsuits have been filed now as a result of our "Medical Waste" investigative series.
Plaintiffs filed the latest suit against UnitedHealthcare in a federal court in California. As with the previous suits, this suit claims United illegally overcharged customers for prescription medication.
FOX 8 News uncovered this practice in our "Medical Waste" series.
United has been sued four times now, Cigna twice and Humana once. None of the health insurers has responded to our request for a comment on the lawsuits.
Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.