Zurik: ‘Medical Waste’ suits hit double-digit mark

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our Medical Waste investigative series has led now to 11 lawsuits being filed in federal court.
Lawyers filed four more lawsuits across the country in the past week. Seven of the class action suits have been filed against UnitedHealthcare, three against Cigna and one against Humana.
Our investigation looked at health insurance companies overcharging customers for prescription drugs.
None of the companies has responded to our request for a comment on the suits.
