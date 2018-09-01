City continues to monitor threat of heavy rains

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans says they will continue to monitor a tropical wave near Hispaniola.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell released a statement saying:
The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has been working with local, state and federal leaders to prepare for any impacts due to the tropical wave.
In preparation ahead of the tropical wave, officials say the Department of Public Works will continue to clean and unclog catch basins and flush drain lines in hopes of preventing street flooding. If residents need to report a catch basin in need of cleaning, they are asked to call 311.
Sewerage and Water Board says they have crews on standby in the event of heavy rains and flooding.
Residents are urged to prepare for the potential of heavy rains. They are also asked to review their emergency plans and stay updated on the latest on the tropical wave.
The city will provide information and updates at ready.nola.gov.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.