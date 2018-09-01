The Extra Point: Saints Fantasy Football Grades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
If you’re a Who Dat fan, you’re naturally going to be drawn to some of your favorites from the Black and Gold and tempted to add them to your fantasy football roster. Some are worth the high cost, especially given the Saints prolific offense. Others are more flash than substance. And then there are a few that fall in between. They’re obviously great players on the REAL field, but on the fantasy gridiron, not so much.
Like last year, each grade given below will be the average of three important factors: big-game potential, draft value and consistency.
QB Drew Brees
Overall grade: 8.0
Big-game potential: 7.0
Draft value: 8.0 (8th-10th round; 7th at earliest in 6-point pass TD leagues)
Consistency: 9.0
Drew Brees remains a solid fantasy football option. In a smart league, he should also be more budget-friendly than ever, and I’d say jump all over it if you can get him in the 8th round or later. I don’t think we’ll see those 400-yard and/or 4 touchdown performances, but he still has the potential to shell out multiple-touchdown games, and at minimum should be good for more than touchdown a week average. And now, given the Saints ability to run the ball consistently, you shouldn’t find many, if any, of those inefficient multi-interception games that could set your team back. With good skill position depth on your fantasy team built through the first 7-8 rounds, Brees would be the perfect addition to your squad. Just don’t bank on him carrying your team.
RB Alvin Kamara
Overall grade: 9.5
Big-game potential: 9.5
Draft value: 9.0 (top six overall pick)
Consistency: 10.0
As Saquon Barkley’s average draft position has fallen over the last week or so, Kamara’s should be rising. I think the top three picks have to be Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott, and David Johnson should probably be next off the board. But I go back and forth on whether or not to be the progressive thinker and take Kamara at fourth overall. The overall offense around Kamara, especially including the offensive line, is better than Johnson’s. He’s in an offense with a hall of fame quarterback and brilliant offensive coaches, unlike Johnson, who has a new quarterback(s) and a new offense.
Certainly, without Mark Ingram for the first four games, Kamara should have fantastic performances. And with 81 receptions as a rookie running back, an unbelievable mark, I think he only gets better now that he’s more accustomed to the offense and fresher coming into the season. Don’t be afraid to be a bold thinker. And if he’s still on the board at pick five, six or seven, don’t think twice.
RB Mark Ingram
Overall grade: 7.5
Big-game potential: 8.0
Draft value: 6.0 (late 4th round at earliest)
Consistency: 8.5
My biggest knock on Ingram is where you have to pick him and the risk you take by doing so. I have no doubts that he comes back and is immediately a big part of the offense again. He’s that good. And he’s running as strong and angry as he ever has in his career. But I advise you to look at the schedule upon his return. It’s Washington, bye week, Ravens, Vikings and then Rams. That means first week back, a bye and then three of the toughest defenses to run on in the league, maybe THE three toughest. That’s a lot of time for a running back you’re counting on to miss.
Therefore, I wouldn’t take him as a running back to count on. If you have a top four pick and a RB1 that can carry the load, Ingram is worth the price late in the fourth round or early in the fifth because of the mega-boost he can give you late in the season/playoffs.
WR Michael Thomas
Overall grade: 8.8
Big-game potential: 9.0
Draft value: 8.5 (early 2nd round)
Consistency: 9.0
Receptions should never be an issue. In a PPR league, Thomas should be one of the first three or four receivers off the board. His consistency should be up there with the best of them too, even with a few more weapons around him within the Saints offense. The only reason I knocked his draft value is because of the touchdown production. Only five trips to the endzone is tough to spend a top 15 pick on. However, anytime Thomas does find pay dirt, an above average day quickly becomes a great day.
WR Cameron Meredith
Overall grade: 6.0
Big-game potential: 6.0
Draft value: 6.0 (15th round or waiver wire)
Consistency: 6.0
I’m not sure if it’s fair to give a grade for such an unknown, but since he’s being taken late in some drafts, here you go. He can be a big weapon for the offense, but he’ll be far from the primary weapon with Kamara, Thomas and Ingram in the mix. Not to mention, rookie Tre’Quan Smith has a chance to emerge as a red zone target as well. If you get him as one of your very last picks or in a league with seven or eight players on your bench, there’s a chance that it could pay off minimally if you pick the right week. Otherwise, I’m not high on Meredith as a fantasy football option.
WR Ted Ginn Jr.
Overall grade: 6.8
Big-game potential: 7.5
Draft value: 7.0 (15th round or waiver wire)
Consistency: 6.0
Ginn is one of the biggest reasons that I’m not high on Meredith as a fantasy receiver. Those shot plays down the field that the Saints love to dial up are likely headed Ginn’s way, especially with the constant threat of the run to suck safeties in. His elite speed still gives him a chance to make big plays, and his draft value is a 7.0 because you can either get him late or pick him up off the waiver wire. I like Ginn as an option for 14-team or 16-team leagues.
That said, he will still have several down weeks because of all of the depth at the position and variety of options for Brees to target. Pick and choose carefully if and when you decide to play him.
TE Ben Watson
Overall grade: 6.8
Big-game potential: 6.5
Draft value: 7.0 (14th round or waiver wire)
Consistency: 7.0
Brees likes his tight ends, especially if they’re quality pass-catchers. Watson is, but again, there are so many weapons to choose from that like Ginn and Meredith, Watson will be very touchdown dependent. I haven’t seen him go in more shallow drafts, but I’d say he’s a decent backup tight end to have. And on a tougher bye week, if it’s a good matchup, he might even warrant a flex start. Just be sure to keep an eye on his health.
Saints Defense / Special Teams
Overall grade: 7.5
Big-game potential: 7.5
Draft value: 7.5 (last two rounds, where you should always pick your defense)
Consistency: 7.5
They’re definitely an improved unit, and if Marcus Williams’s training camp is any indicator, they’ll force some turnovers. The toughest part for the Saints defense will be playing a first place schedule against teams like the Rams, Eagles and Vikings. I don’t see a whole lot of monster games coming from them, even as improved as they are, but I also don’t see them losing you any games. Just use your head, and if you can, be ready to play the waiver wire for a better defensive matchup if one is available.
