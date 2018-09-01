The Extra Point: Saints Fantasy Football Grades

Drew Brees remains a solid fantasy football option. In a smart league, he should also be more budget-friendly than ever, and I’d say jump all over it if you can get him in the 8th round or later. I don’t think we’ll see those 400-yard and/or 4 touchdown performances, but he still has the potential to shell out multiple-touchdown games, and at minimum should be good for more than touchdown a week average. And now, given the Saints ability to run the ball consistently, you shouldn’t find many, if any, of those inefficient multi-interception games that could set your team back. With good skill position depth on your fantasy team built through the first 7-8 rounds, Brees would be the perfect addition to your squad. Just don’t bank on him carrying your team.

